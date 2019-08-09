3D/4D Printing Zone

Join the industry’s leading suppliers of machinery, materials, and services at the forefront of the additive manufacturing market. Be part of the show-within-a-show that invites buyers to explore the trends and technologies behind three-and-four-dimensional prototypes, mold components, and finished parts—direct from digital files.

Learn More
Two men examining a 4D printed item in the 3D and 4D printing zone.

Bottle Zone

Network with leaders in the bottling industry in a zone exclusive to the equipment and services for PET preforms, blow molding machinery, bottling molds, labeling, filling, closures, bottle design, and inspection equipment. Showcase the many advances driving bottling manufacturing—including quick-drying PET, bioplastics, and new barrier technology.

Learn More
Machine manufacturing bottles in the bottle zone.

Contract Manufacturing Zone

Meet with customers looking to source custom parts from a broad range of exhibitors specializing in injection molding, profile extrusion, rod and tubing, and other plastics processes.

Learn More

 

three men in the contract manufacturing zone inspecting a Toyota part.

Decorating & Secondary Processes Zone

Exhibitors deliver services and technology for a wide variety of value-added decorating and assembly, including labeling, laser engraving, hot stamping, inserting, printing, fastening, trimming, welding, and joining.

Learn More

 

attendees walking through the decorating and secondary processes zone

Flexible Packaging Zone

Spotlight your advances in film extrusion processors and converters as well as your latest materials, machinery, and equipment in our Flexible Packaging Zone.

Learn More
three visitors looking at blown plastic in the flexible packaging zone

Inspection & Measurement Zone

The Inspection and Measurement Zone is tailored for exhibitors on the forefront of vision systems, inspection equipment, x-ray machines, laboratory testing devices, and other quality control and measuring systems.

Learn More
three men inspecting a machine in the measurement zone

Medtech Zone

In our Medtech Zone, join the leading suppliers of materials, equipment, and services transforming the medical field including materials and processing technologies.

Learn More

 

Moldmaking Zone

The Moldmaking Zone is a one-stop shop for mold designers, fabricators, manufacturers, and their suppliers. Join the companies who are leading the way in high-speed, high-quantity manufacturing.

Learn More

 

Large machine in the moldmaking zone

Polymers & Additives Zone

Collaborate with top suppliers of plastic resins, polymer modifiers and additives, colorants, and compounds.

Learn More

 

Three women in the polymers and Additives zone

Product Design & Engineering Services Zone

Connect with the leading design and engineering firms that provide software and engineering services to the entire plastics supply chain.

Learn More
Three men in the product design and engineering services zone

Recycling & Sustainability Zone

How does your company make the plastics industry greener or help advance circularity? Show your innovative products and services to processors, OEMs, and brand owners looking to achieve goals around GHG reduction, increased use of recycled content, renewable materials, and better design for recycling.

Learn More

 

Recycling zone machine recycling plastic bits

Rigid Packaging Zone

The Rigid Packaging Zone offers a dedicated area of the show for exhibitors who specialize in sheet extrusion processors and thermoformers, as well as those who supply materials, machinery, and equipment.

Learn More
Three men in the rigid packaging zone holding products

Robotics & Automation Zone

Join leading exhibitors to show off state-of-the-art technology, including robots, cobots, end-of-arm tooling, and integration services.

Learn More

 

Robotics technology zone, robotic arm holding bottle