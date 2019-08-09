3D/4D Printing Zone
Join the industry’s leading suppliers of machinery, materials, and services at the forefront of the additive manufacturing market. Be part of the show-within-a-show that invites buyers to explore the trends and technologies behind three-and-four-dimensional prototypes, mold components, and finished parts—direct from digital files.
Bottle Zone
Network with leaders in the bottling industry in a zone exclusive to the equipment and services for PET preforms, blow molding machinery, bottling molds, labeling, filling, closures, bottle design, and inspection equipment. Showcase the many advances driving bottling manufacturing—including quick-drying PET, bioplastics, and new barrier technology.
Contract Manufacturing Zone
Meet with customers looking to source custom parts from a broad range of exhibitors specializing in injection molding, profile extrusion, rod and tubing, and other plastics processes.
Decorating & Secondary Processes Zone
Exhibitors deliver services and technology for a wide variety of value-added decorating and assembly, including labeling, laser engraving, hot stamping, inserting, printing, fastening, trimming, welding, and joining.
Flexible Packaging Zone
Spotlight your advances in film extrusion processors and converters as well as your latest materials, machinery, and equipment in our Flexible Packaging Zone.
Inspection & Measurement Zone
The Inspection and Measurement Zone is tailored for exhibitors on the forefront of vision systems, inspection equipment, x-ray machines, laboratory testing devices, and other quality control and measuring systems.
Medtech Zone
In our Medtech Zone, join the leading suppliers of materials, equipment, and services transforming the medical field including materials and processing technologies.
Moldmaking Zone
The Moldmaking Zone is a one-stop shop for mold designers, fabricators, manufacturers, and their suppliers. Join the companies who are leading the way in high-speed, high-quantity manufacturing.
Polymers & Additives Zone
Collaborate with top suppliers of plastic resins, polymer modifiers and additives, colorants, and compounds.
Product Design & Engineering Services Zone
Connect with the leading design and engineering firms that provide software and engineering services to the entire plastics supply chain.
Recycling & Sustainability Zone
How does your company make the plastics industry greener or help advance circularity? Show your innovative products and services to processors, OEMs, and brand owners looking to achieve goals around GHG reduction, increased use of recycled content, renewable materials, and better design for recycling.
Rigid Packaging Zone
The Rigid Packaging Zone offers a dedicated area of the show for exhibitors who specialize in sheet extrusion processors and thermoformers, as well as those who supply materials, machinery, and equipment.
Robotics & Automation Zone
Join leading exhibitors to show off state-of-the-art technology, including robots, cobots, end-of-arm tooling, and integration services.